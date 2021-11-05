- 18:25 Internationals - UN Rights Council Demands 'Immediate' Return To Civilian Rule
- 18:03 Corona - Ministry of Health: 713 new cases, 6 deaths
- 17:41 Politics - Wronecka from Bkirki: We support Lebanon's reform process, encourage government's efforts
- 17:34 Politics - Army brings in reinforcements to Khaldeh
- 16:56 Politics - Bahia Hariri tackles general situation with UN’s Wronecka
- 16:49 other - Terre des Hommes Italy Inaugurates Rehabilitated Ghobeiry Public Garden
- 16:41 Economy - Salam welcomes UN’s Wronecka
- 16:27 Politics - Bou Habib meets outgoing Korean, Malta ambassadors
- 16:13 other - Army works to re-open Khaldeh road
- 16:06 other - Khaldeh’s Arab tribes and families block Khaldeh road with burning tires
- 14:59 Politics - Audeh meets with UK ambassador
- 14:48 Politics - Othman discusses bilateral relations with Turkish ambassador
- 14:29 other - European Union, UNICEF launched with ISF Academy a trainer’s guide to build the capacity of Municipal Police on Child Protection
- 13:57 Politics - Wahhab discusses social, health affairs with President Aoun
- 13:56 Politics - Presidential Palace: Law of amending electoral law legally effective
- 13:51 Agenda - Sunday, November 7, 2021
- 13:44 Politics - Mikati tackles developments with Grand Serail interlocutors
- 13:18 other - Weather: Clear sky, coastal temperature at 30 degrees
- 13:04 Internationals - UN report: Step up climate change adaptation efforts or face huge disruption
- 12:56 Politics - Rahi welcomes UN’s Wronecka, Solidarity insurance delegation
- 11:40 Politics - UN’s Wronecka from Grand Serail: Holding elections within constitutional deadlines is an internal Lebanese decision
- 10:18 Politics - US Assistant Secretary of Defense voices support to Army Commander
- 08:48 other - TMC: One dead, 3 injured in 4 road accidents within last 24 hours
- 08:35 Politics - Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for November 5, 2021
- 19:48 other - Families of Tayouneh events detainees protest outside Military Court
- 19:31 Agenda - Saturday, November 6, 2021
- 18:59 other - UN Women, The European Union and The World Bank launch two reports with a focus on economic and political opportunities for all women in Lebanon
- Thursday 04 Nov | 18:36 other - QOOT: Lebanon Agrifood Innovation Cluster
- Thursday 04 Nov | 18:19 Politics - UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Visits Zahle and West Bekaa
- Thursday 04 Nov | 17:28 Agenda - Friday, November 5, 2021