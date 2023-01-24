Sunday 22 Jan 2023 - 12:00

05:31 pm
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Six additional classified documents were found during a search of Biden's home

Six additional classified documents were found during a search of Biden's home

56 minutes ago
International
Download

NNA - This week, the US judiciary found six additional confidential documents at Joe Biden's family home, in a new chapter of a case that embarrasses the US president.

Bob Bauer, Biden's personal lawyer, said in a statement issued yesterday that "the Department of Justice acquired materials that it considered within the scope of its investigation, including six items consisting of documents with hashtags," during a Friday inspection of the house owned by the president in Wilmington, Delaware (east).

Bauer explained that the aforementioned documents are related to two stages of the political life of the eighty-year-old Democratic president: his long career as a senator from Delaware, which lasted for more than thirty years, and his assumption of the vice presidency during the era of Barack Obama between 2009 and 2017.

 

============

تابعوا أخبار الوكالة الوطنية للاعلام عبر أثير إذاعة لبنان على الموجات 98.5 و98.1 و96.2 FM

Twitter

Agenda

Reports & Hot Files

Monday 09 Sep 2019 - 04:41

Bsarma: Koura destination touristically famous for archaeological churches

Reports & Hot Files

Monday 09 Sep 2019 - 04:41

Bsarma: Koura destination touristically famous for archaeological churches

Wednesday 04 Sep 2019 - 08:52

Haouch Tal Safiya: An old Beqaa town with religious and industrial presence

Thursday 22 Aug 2019 - 11:34

Anfeh Caves: Discovery and Tourism

  • NNA Services
  • Email Service
  • Mobile App
  • Responsive Website

National News Agency - Ministry of Information Lebanese Republic All Rights Reserved 2023 - Website By Sync