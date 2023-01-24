NNA - This week, the US judiciary found six additional confidential documents at Joe Biden's family home, in a new chapter of a case that embarrasses the US president.

Bob Bauer, Biden's personal lawyer, said in a statement issued yesterday that "the Department of Justice acquired materials that it considered within the scope of its investigation, including six items consisting of documents with hashtags," during a Friday inspection of the house owned by the president in Wilmington, Delaware (east).

Bauer explained that the aforementioned documents are related to two stages of the political life of the eighty-year-old Democratic president: his long career as a senator from Delaware, which lasted for more than thirty years, and his assumption of the vice presidency during the era of Barack Obama between 2009 and 2017.

============